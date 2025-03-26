'A fantastic opportunity' - Saints double-winner Foden secures new coaching role

Ben Foden has landed a coaching role (photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images).

Saints double-winner Ben Foden is taking on a dual role as director of rugby at Scarborough College and head coach at Scarborough RUFC for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foden, who claimed Premiership and European Challenge Cup glory with Saints in 2014, is back in England after a spell in America, where he finished his playing career with Rugby United New York three years ago at the age of 36.

At Scarborough College, former England full-back Foden will lead the school’s rugby programme, inspiring young players and fostering excellence on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simultaneously, as head coach at Scarborough RUFC, he will aim to build on the work of the current coaching team while bringing a new perspective by drawing on his vast professional experience.

And Foden said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining Scarborough College and Scarborough RUFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of rugby at both the school and the club.

"I can’t wait to get started and work with the talented players and staff to create something special.

"I’m also looking forward to working with (current SRUFC head coach and Yorkshire U18s Boys head coach Matty Jones) who will be a great addition to the Scarborough College coaching team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Emmett, headmaster of Scarborough College, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben Foden to Scarborough College.

"His experience at the highest levels of international rugby will be invaluable, not only in further raising the standard of our rugby programme but also in inspiring our students to aim high and develop a winning mindset.

"Ben’s leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the College’s values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have both on and off the field.”

Graeme Young, CEO of Scarborough RUFC, added: “Bringing Ben Foden on board as head coach is a very exciting moment for Scarborough RUFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His experience at the very top of the game will assist greatly in developing our players and deepening our culture of encouraging as many people as possible to play and enjoy rugby.

"We look forward to working closely with him as we enter this exciting new chapter.”