Rowing: Northampton's Smith wins Gold for GB

The victorious GB under 19 crew (Teagan 2nd rower from right)

Teagan Smith representing GB in the Junior Women's eight, stormed to victory in the Coupe De La Jeunesse at the Ottensheim rowing course in Linz, Austria.

Teagan is the first athlete to represent GB whilst still a current member of Northampton Rowing Club. Following on from a win at Henley Women's regatta Teagan was selected to row in the British eight. This was particularly remarkable as she had to make the transition from sculling to rowing in just 3 weeks.

In a strong field with crews from Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Hungary the Great Britain eight stormed down the course beating Italy into second place by 3 lengths with the Netherlands a further length back.

This result marks the most successful year for the junior section since the club started in 1976. On top of Teagan's wins,Northampton's boys won 2 bronze medals at the British Championships and qualified for Henley Royal Regatta in the junior men's quads. With several up and coming younger athletes, who look set to emulate their older peers, the future looks promising.