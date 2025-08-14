Rowing: Double Bronze at British Championships

Medal Ceremony: Tom and Cameron with coach Brian

Last weekend saw the British Junior Championships return to the National Watersports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham. It is the second year that the regatta has combined with the Senior Club Championships to ensure exciting racing over 4 days. Northampton sent a Junior squad with 6 athletes racing in 5 categories.

The first day opened with Cameron McKenzie and Tom Bryan in the J18 single sculls. Cameron came 2nd in the time trial and Tom 25th. This meant that Tom progressed directly to the E final and Cameron, via the semi-finals, into the A final. Cameron performed brilliantly in the final holding second place behind the Durham sculler for 1750m of the 2000m course, just being caught in the last few strokes by Sheasby from Hartbury.

On Saturday Northampton had a crew in the boy's under 18 double sculling event. The time trial results showed that this was going to be an exciting day, with Cameron and Tom finishing 5th, in the time trial. They then progressed to the semi-finals where they had to face a strong crew from Windsor Boys School who won at Henley Royal Regatta two weeks earlier. The Northampton double finished 3rd behind Windsor Boys School and Hexham, meaning they would progress to the A fainal. This paved the way for a thrilling final, with Tom and Cameron level with Windsor Boys School and Harbury at the 1000m mark. They maintained this position up to the last few strokes where the fast finishing Hartbury crew, just outsprinted Northampton to take the silver. This was an improvement from last year with Northampton securing two medals at the British Championships and the best ever result for the club.

Monday was the final day of racing and saw two young male single scullers and a women's junior double scull from Northampton in action. Fraser McKenzie the younger brother of Cameron, was in the boy's under 14 single sculls. Fraser came 7th in the time trial, giving him the opportunity to progress to the semi finals where he came 4th and and hence into to the B final. In a thrilling race, Fraser came 3rd with only one boat length separating the top three. Nikadem in the under 15 singles came 23rd in the time trial and went into final D.

In the junior women under 15 WJ15 double sculls Merryn and Libby. finished 19th in the time trial and finished 3rd in final D.