Regional representation wins for Northampton Rowing Club Juniors

Junior Inter Regional qualifiers

Sunday 16th March marked the first key race of the year for rowing clubs in the area as they all raced in Peterborough to compete for the chance to represent the East Region at the forthcoming Regional Regatta at the end of April at Holme Pierrepont in Nottingham.

With valuable winter training all under their belts, Northampton Rowing Club's Juniors were keen to get the regatta season under way and certainly didn’t disappoint.

The order of the day saw all crews compete against the clock in a time trial followed by major finals for the top 8 crews in each category. We were off to an amazing start with all crews qualifying for A or B finals.

The aged 14 girls in the coxed quad, Poppy H, Sibylla O, Jasmine C, Mia K and cox Lottie C finished 2nd in their time trial earning themselves a place in the A final. Later in the afternoon they powered through their final to take a very confident and impressive overall win. J15 single sculler Nikodem B has gone from strength to strength over the winter and finished 2nd in both his time trial and final for his category. Both the girls coxed quad and J15 single crews now take the region forward and will represent team Eastern at the Regional Regatta – A regatta where the winning top crews from each of the 14 British Rowing Regions come together to battle it out to find out which is the best region…

Elsewhere during the day, Surya S (J16) went on to win the B final after really finding the power in his final event with a time 30 seconds quicker in the final versus the time trial. Mae H (WJ16) finished 6th in her time trial but expertly lead the final to take a very impressive win in the B final. Fraser M (racing as J15) was a year too young for his event but still managed to win the B final and come 4th overall in the final timings.

Merryn M & Libby D (WJ15 double event) qualified for their A final and finished in a very impressive 2nd place despite only rowing together for a few weeks, they also shaved a major chunk of time from their time trial performance as their confidence grew throughout the day.

With 2 crews qualifying for the regional regatta and the performances of our other athletes, the summer looks to be very promising indeed from this junior squad.