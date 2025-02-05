Red Roses stars visit Northampton Saints to inspire next generation

Young fans getting behind the squad

Red Roses stars Helena Rowland, Cath O’ Donnell and Emily Scarratt are set to make an important visit to Northampton Saints next week, where they will aim to inspire the young generation of women’s rugby talent.

The visits are part of the RFU’s Love Rugby initiative, centred around helping clubs and schools attract and encourage young girls to pick up a rugby ball and follow in the silverware-stacked steps of the Red Roses.

As excitement builds for the Women’s Rugby World Club, which will be hosted in England later this year, the England squad are eager to see the tournament’s momentum spark a surge of interest in women’s rugby at all levels, particularly among young girls.

Through various talks and hands-on sporting engagement with the local girls, the players will channel the passion that started their journey at a similar age, and create a day the young girls will never forget.

Red Roses in training

Next month, the Red Roses will begin their bid to take home a record seventh Six Nations trophy, but for Helena, Sadia and Emily,, the tournament is more than just silverware - it’s a chance to put women's rugby into the spotlight and encourage greater support and visibility for young female athletes.

Speaking on the visit, Helena said: "It's always special to immerse ourselves into local rugby communities and give back to the environments that have been good to us. We want to connect and inspire the next generation of rugby talent and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in England. We can’t wait to see more girls giving rugby a go!”

Tickets for the Six Nations can be purchased at https://www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu/Events/Index, with tickets starting at £5 for children!