Proaction Northampton tops the medal table at this year’s in-house competition

Our super students with their medals.

A couple of weeks on from our annual Proaction In-House Competition, and the results are in — and, Proaction Northampton came out on top!

As our full-time academy and one of 15 Proaction locations across the region, Northampton brought a strong and spirited team to the mats. With a high number of talented competitors stepping up, they secured an impressive 48 medals, including 16 GOLD — the highest medal count of the entire event!

This incredible success reflects the consistency, commitment, and calibre of our students — but also the strength of the Northampton community that surrounds and supports the academy. From passionate parents and dedicated volunteers to our expert instructors, Northampton has become a hub of excellence, energy, and progress.

“The energy from our Northampton students was unreal,” said Chief Instructor Tom Nicholson. “Being based in such a supportive and vibrant part of the town gives our academy a real edge — and this result is just the beginning.”

To ensure fairness across all part-time clubs, Northampton was removed from the overall rankings. But make no mistake — this team continues to set the standard for performance across all Proaction venues.

To every Northampton student who competed: you showed true martial spirit. Whether or not you medalled, your growth, discipline, and bravery spoke volumes.