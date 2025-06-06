Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness celebrates historic European Championship win

The Proaction Team in Bosnia with Krish at the front sporting his Gold medal.

Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness, a thriving community-based martial arts club with multiple locations across the Midlands, proudly announces a landmark achievement in British martial arts: twelve-year-old Krish Rathod has become a European Champion at the AETF European Championships, representing ITF England.

Krish secured his gold medal in the highly competitive 1st Degree Patterns (12–14 years) category by winning every round with unanimous scores from all judges, outperforming over 30 competitors from more than 18 countries. This extraordinary accomplishment marks a significant milestone for both Proaction and England’s martial arts community.

Representing ITF England on the international stage is a privilege reserved for a select few. Selection to the national team requires athletes to demonstrate exceptional skill, dedication, and performance through a highly competitive and rigorous process. Proaction Martial Arts is proud that four of its students, including Krish, earned their places on the team.

Last month, Master Tom Nicholson and instructor Tony Hill traveled to Bosnia with the Proaction team, coaching four dedicated students. Despite stiff competition, the group achieved notable success:

One competitor narrowly lost in the first round but contributed to England’s team victory over Slovenia.

Two others advanced to the quarter-finals, just one round shy of medal contention.

And, of course, Krish’s outstanding performance culminated in Proaction’s first-ever European Champion.

Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness is more than a club — it is a vibrant community hub dedicated to making martial arts accessible for all ages and abilities across the Midlands. The club combines expert coaching with core values such as respect, integrity, and lifelong learning. Students are encouraged to develop confidence, discipline, and resilience alongside physical skills, supporting their growth on and off the mats.

Krish’s journey from beginner to European Champion reflects this holistic approach. The club’s structured pathways enable students to progress from novices to elite competitors, supported by a culture that values character development and wellbeing as much as competitive success.