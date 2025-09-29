Zaib the big winner at Northants awards as he finishes top of English cricket's 2025 run scoring charts

2025 has been a year to remember for Northants ace Saif Zaib

Northants star Saif Zaib rounded off a superb season that saw him finish the leading run-scorer in the country by taking home a clutch of top awards from the club's annual presentation dinner at the County Ground on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-hander had earlier in the day ensured he became the leading run-scorer in English first-class cricket in 2025, with his 58 in the second innings of the defeat to Leicestershire taking his tally for the red ball summer to a remarkable 1,425 runs at an average of 64.77.

In all, the 27-year-old passed 50 on 13 occasions, hitting six centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half century against the Foxes ensured he finished 39 runs clear of Kent's Ben Compton in second place (1,386 at 60.26), with the leading run-scorer in division one, Dom Sibley, the third highest scorer with 1,274 runs at 60.66.

The Wycombe-born player also did his bit for the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast, hitting 302 runs at 30.02 and at an impressive strike-rate of 158.11.

Zaib, who will be hoping his stellar season will see him picked to travel to Australia with the England Lions squad in November, then claimed the top gongs at the club's presentation dinner, taking home four of the major prizes on offer,

He was named players' player of the year, the County Championship player of the year, the batter of the year and also took home the the newly-created Allan Lamb MVP award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaib had earlier in the day also named the Northants supporters’ club player of the year.

Elsewhere, there were two award wins apiece for David Willey and James Sales, with Willey claiming the T20 player of the year gong as well as securing the Tony Kingston Sixes award trophy, having cleared the ropes 29 times in the run to the Vitality Blast semi-final.

Sales was named the club's young player of the year, and also won the One Day Cup player of the year vote.

The bowler of the year award was won by veteran seamer Ben Sanderson after he claimed 26 wickets in the Vitality Blast as well as 19 in just five Championship appearances, while teenage off-spinner Nirvan Ramesh, who broke into the first team at the back end of the season, was named the Academy player of the year.

The Steelbacks Women award winners were also revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Phillips won the Women's One Day Cup player of the year title and Anisha Patel the T20 Women's player of the year.

Another Steelbacks Women player, Michaela Kirk, won the outstanding achievement award after scoring the team's first century in a Metro Bank One Day Cup win against Leicestershire at Grace Road.