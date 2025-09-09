Zaib in the runs again as Northants fight back against promotion hopefuls Glamorgan

Saif Zaib top-scored with an unbeaten 76 for Northants against Glamorgan

Saif Zaib shone again with an undefeated knock of 76 as a resilient batting display from Northants held up Glamorgan’s Rothesay County Championship Division Two promotion charge at Wantage Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-hander, division two’s second highest run-scorer this season with five centuries to his name, shared a fourth-wicket stand of 107 with James Sales to steer their side close to avoiding the follow-on despite four wickets for Glamorgan spinner Mason Crane.

Half-centuries by opening pair Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter laid solid foundations for Northants’ reply after Glamorgan opener Asa Tribe’s impressive career-best 206 had enabled the visitors to post 467.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen-year-old spinner Nirvan Ramesh picked up the last two Glamorgan wickets to finish with figures of three for 42 on his first-class debut.

Resuming on 367 for six, Glamorgan increased their total by exactly 100 during the morning, with Tribe flicking Justin Broad off his hips for four to complete his maiden double hundred from 293 balls.

But the 21-year-old was undone in the next over by a ball from Procter (three for 89) that kept low and careered into his off stump, breaking a seventh-wicket partnership of 83 with Timm van der Gugten.

The latter was pinned leg before for 33 by Calvin Harrison two balls later, but Crane went on the offensive, steering both Procter and Liam Guthrie to the fence as he and James Harris added exactly 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Crane’s first half-century of the campaign on the horizon, he was left stranded on 41 as Ramesh mopped up the innings, trapping Harris lbw on the back foot before having last man Asitha Fernando caught off a top edge.

That left Northamptonshire’s openers with a single over to negotiate prior to lunch and, having ticked off that immediate target, they set about making inroads on their side’s hefty deficit.

Although Harris and Fernando beat the bat a couple of times, the opening pair looked largely secure and Vasconcelos lifted Van der Gugten over the short midwicket boundary for six.

Outscoring his partner, Vasconcelos banged Fernando through the covers for four and then posted his half-century from 66 balls – only to surrender his wicket in the next over, clipping Zain ul Hassan straight to midwicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison, back at Wantage Road for his fifth short-term loan from Nottinghamshire this season, upped the tempo by dispatching Ul Hassan for two leg-side sixes and looked strong off the back foot, punching a series of cover boundaries in his brisk 30.

Meanwhile Procter took on Crane, sweeping the leg-spinner for six and then – having survived an appeal for a leg-side catch – danced down the track for a straight-driven four that took him to 50.

However, Crane (four for 86) removed both established batters in the run-up to tea, with Harrison well taken at slip off an outside edge before Procter followed in his next over for 67, prodding to short backward square.

Timing and placing his shots beautifully, Zaib flayed three consecutive Crane deliveries to the rope and progressed to his fifth half-century of the campaign while Sales capitalised on a chance to slip that Ingram spilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning for a third spell late in the day, Crane got his man when Sales fell for 35, pumping a full toss to cover and added a fourth wicket by having Broad caught behind from the final delivery of the session.