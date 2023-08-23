Youth Sailor Jack Graham-Troll to represent Great Britain at the Youth World Championships

This summer took Jack back to Poland for the ILCA 6 Youth European and World championships, finishing at Stavanger in Norway sailing an ILCA 7 in the U21 Europeans.

For aspiring young sailors like Jack, the International Youth Championships serve as a crucial stepping stone along the Olympic pathway and into professional sailing. These events provide an opportunity to showcase their talents and compete against some of the best young sailors in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Youth European Championships held an even greater significance for Jack, as it was the primary event used by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) to select one British sailor to represent Great Britain at the prestigious ISAF Youth World Championships later this year.

Seas the day

The ISAF Youth World Championships, organized by the International Sailing Federation (ISAF), brings together talented young sailors from across the globe and offers a unique platform to promote youth sailing, providing a nurturing ground for future sailing champions. Many past participants have gone on to compete in the Olympic Games and other elite sailing events.

The RYA have announced it’s British Sailing team for this year’s ISAF Youth World Championships in Brazil and through shear determination and exceptional performance, Jack has been selected to represent our nation at one of Youth sailings most eminent events.

Jack's selection to represent Great Britain is a momentous achievement and he has expressed his gratitude by saying,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a privilege to be chosen to represent Great Britain at this year’s Youth World Championships in Brazil and this opportunity signifies the accumulation of all the hard work I have dedicated myself to. I feel accomplished and incredibly rewarded to compete at such a prestigious level."

Jack's passion for sailing was ignited at the age of 10 by his local sailing club in Banbury and has since been shaped by the expertise and dedication of his coaches from the UKLA and Andrew Simpson Performance Academy, not to mention those from his current club, the Royal Lymington Yacht Club, who laid the foundations with their invaluable support and played a vital role in shaping Jack’s sailing pathway.

Jack would also like to express how grateful he is to his sponsors and all those that have supported him,saying,

“the support and the opportunities you have provided throughout my sailing journey, have enabled me to compete at such a high level”

Jack went on to say,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your dedication and belief in me from the outset have played a key role in my successes and I truly value your kind contributions and support in helping us reach this remarkable milestone”.

Over the upcoming months, Jack will be undertaking intensive training and preparations with the British Sailing team, to ensure that he is at his best both mentally and physically for the Championships.

Continued support and encouragement during this time and beyond, means the world to Jack and it will undoubtedly propel him towards achieving his goals.

This opportunity not only reflects Jack’s individual ability but also brings immense pride to all those that support him.

Jack said;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am determined to give my utmost effort in making you all proud”.

Some of Jack’s key accomplishments to date include;

2019 Laser 4.7 Under 16 National Champion

2019 Laser 4.7 National Champion

2020 Laser 4.7 Under 16 National Champion

2020 Laser 4.7 National Ladder Series Champion

2020 RYA ILCA 4 Junior Champion

2021 ILCA 6 Winner of the Welsh Championships

2022 ILCA 6 Under 19 Inland Champion

2022 ILCA 6 Youth Ladder Series Champion

In addition to Jack’s coaches, Jack owes immense gratitude to his sponsors whom include;

Sailing Chandlery, Hammond Drysuits, GJW Direct Insurance and Robline UK, as well as organisations local to him, affirmpartnership Coaching, Brackley Leisure Centre, Reboot Injury Clinic, Carbon Creative, and The Feoffee Trust, whom all provide their unwavering support and opportunities for Jack to compete at such a high level.

Jack finished by saying,