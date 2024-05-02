World Paraswimming European Open Championships - Madeira 2024
Maisie Summers-Newton, Amber Haycock, Bruce Dee and Eliza Humphrey raced over 7 days across a wide range of events. Over the course of the championships NSC athletes won 7 medals and made numerous finals.
Maisie Summers Newton
Gold SM6 200m Individual Medley
Silver S6 400m Freestyle
Gold SB6 100m Breaststroke
Bronze S6 50m Butterfly
Amber Haycock
9th S10 50m Freestyle
7th S10 400m Freestyle
8th S10 100m Freestyle
6th S10 100m Backstroke
Eliza Humphrey
Bronze SM11 200m Individual Medley
7th S11 100m Freestyle
8th S11 50m Freestyle
Bronze S11 400m Freestyle
Bruce Dee –
Bronze SM6 200m Individual Medley
4th S6 400m Freestyle
4th S6 100m Freestyle
4th SB6 100m Breaststroke
4th S6 50m Butterfly
Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said “Once again NSC athletes have been performing well representing their country on the international stage. Swimmers have raced at these championships off the back of the Aquatics GB championships at the start of April that were in London. The British championships were our main focus for this phase of the season. Swimmers had a few days break after returning from London so to still be racing fast in Madeira less than 3 weeks later is great to see. The European Championships are a great racing opportunity and to gain experience. The next step for these athletes is to keep working hard as we head towards events at the end of the season.”