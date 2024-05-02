World Paraswimming European Open Championships - Madeira 2024

4 athletes from Northampton Swimming Club (NSC) have been competing for Great Britain at the World Paraswimming European Open Championships in Madeira.
By Andy SharpContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Maisie Summers-Newton, Amber Haycock, Bruce Dee and Eliza Humphrey raced over 7 days across a wide range of events. Over the course of the championships NSC athletes won 7 medals and made numerous finals.

Maisie Summers Newton

Gold SM6 200m Individual Medley

Amber, Bruce, Maisie and ElizaAmber, Bruce, Maisie and Eliza
Amber, Bruce, Maisie and Eliza

Silver S6 400m Freestyle

Gold SB6 100m Breaststroke

Bronze S6 50m Butterfly

Amber Haycock

9th S10 50m Freestyle

7th S10 400m Freestyle

8th S10 100m Freestyle

6th S10 100m Backstroke

Eliza Humphrey

Bronze SM11 200m Individual Medley

7th S11 100m Freestyle

8th S11 50m Freestyle

Bronze S11 400m Freestyle

Bruce Dee –

Bronze SM6 200m Individual Medley

4th S6 400m Freestyle

4th S6 100m Freestyle

4th SB6 100m Breaststroke

4th S6 50m Butterfly

Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said “Once again NSC athletes have been performing well representing their country on the international stage. Swimmers have raced at these championships off the back of the Aquatics GB championships at the start of April that were in London. The British championships were our main focus for this phase of the season. Swimmers had a few days break after returning from London so to still be racing fast in Madeira less than 3 weeks later is great to see. The European Championships are a great racing opportunity and to gain experience. The next step for these athletes is to keep working hard as we head towards events at the end of the season.”

Related topics:Great BritainSwimmers