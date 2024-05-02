World Paraswimming European Open Championships - Madeira 2024

Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said “Once again NSC athletes have been performing well representing their country on the international stage. Swimmers have raced at these championships off the back of the Aquatics GB championships at the start of April that were in London. The British championships were our main focus for this phase of the season. Swimmers had a few days break after returning from London so to still be racing fast in Madeira less than 3 weeks later is great to see. The European Championships are a great racing opportunity and to gain experience. The next step for these athletes is to keep working hard as we head towards events at the end of the season.”