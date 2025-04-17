Wilson full of confidence as he prepares to defend his world snooker crown

Kyren Wilson celebrates winning the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield last May (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

​"Winning becomes a habit, and it is a habit I want to keep going.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants snooker star Kyren Wilson will begin the defence of his world title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday morning (April 19) – and he can’t wait.

As the reigning champion, the 33-year-old will play the first match of the 2025 tournament, walking out to take on world number 39 and reigning Scottish Open champion Lei Peifan at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, who hails from Kettering and practises at Barratts Club in Northampton, will be hoping it will be the first match of another successful tournament in what has been a brilliant 12 months.

He says he is ‘confident’ he can become the first champion to retain the title since Mark Selby did so in 2017, and that he is ‘raring to go’.

"I am extremely confident,” said Wilson. “I have had an amazing season, so regardless of going in as the defending world champion, I have been one of the form players of the year.

"Winning becomes a habit, and it is a habit I want to keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I am very, very confident, I feel my practice has been good and I am just raring to go now."

Asked about the added pressure of being the defending champion, he added: “I am absolutely ready for that, and I am looking forward to it.

"It is a new challenge, and it is something that I have to set my mind to.

"At the end of the day, there is a lot of hype, which is great for the media, but for me, I am just going to try and win another world title, it doesn't matter what year it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will always try to win the world title, and nothing changes for me this year."

Wilson goes into the championships having enjoyed an excellent season.

‘The Warrior’ has won four ranking titles, namely the Xi'an Grand Prix in China, the Northern Ireland Open, The German Masters and Players Championship, beating world number one Judd Trump in three of those showdowns.

He also reached the final of the Masters, where he was beaten by Shaun Murphy, as well as the semi-finals of the UK Championships, and also sits second in the world rankings behind Trump.

He is the top seed at the World Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s first round, best-of-19 frame match, will conclude on Saturday night, and if he progresses he will not be back in action until next Friday (April 25) – and that second round ecnounter could see a rematch of last year’s final against Jak Jones.

But Wilson is not looking that far ahead.

He is just concentrating on his opening game and walking back out into that Crucible spotlight.

And he says he is happy to be getting straight into the action.

"From a playing point of view, the cloth is going to be brand spanking new for when I hit the first ball on it, so conditions-wise the table will play beautifully, so that is a bonus,” said Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"”There are so many good players now it doesn't really matter who you draw, everybody is going to be a tough opponent.

"All the qualifiers also have to win at least two matches to get there, so whoever gets there is going to be sharp and playing well.”

Wilson has not played competitively for more than two weeks, following his 10-5 defeat to Junhui Ding in the quarter-final of the Tour Championship on April 3, so how have his preparations gone?

"I have taken a bit of time out,” he revealed.

"I had four or five days where I just put the cue away because I felt like I needed to do that, and ever since then I have been practising very hard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson admits he can scarcely believe it has been almost a year since he claimed his first world title last May, and admits he has loved every single moment of being the champion.

"It is mental, and I can't believe we're already at the World Championships, it has been so crazy,” he said.

"One thing's for sure, and that is I have absolutely exhausted every avenue, and done everything I feel a world champion should do.

"I have said no to nothing, and I feel I have done pretty well and it has been a season to remember. I have really enjoyed it, really thrived off it, and long may that continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So does he feel it is a different experience going into the tournament as the holder?

"There is definitely a lot more on me," said Wilson. "I have noticed a lot of people are taking beelines for me to wish me well, whereas before it has kind of been like I have gone unnoticed.

"That has been a big difference this time around, but that is part and parcel of winning, and I would always rather it that way."

Wilson's clash with Peifan starts at 10am on Saturday, and will be shown live on BBC Two and on the red button, with the match being played to a conclusion on the same evening from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening session will be broadcast live on BBC Four and also on the red button.

2025 Halo World Championship first round draw: Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan; Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong; Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin; Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi; Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter; Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu; Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert; Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston; John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor; Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt; Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei; Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize; Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day; Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety; Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells; Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong