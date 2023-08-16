The Steelbacks skipper is one of 15 players called up, with the squad also including Test captain Ben Stokes who has reversed his decision to retire from 50-over cricket.

And England national selector Luke Wright has now confirmed the same squad will also be going to the World Cup in October, barring injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams don’t have to name their provisional World Cup squad until September 5, and further changes can then be made up until September 28.

David Willey has been named in the England ODI squad for the series against New zealand next month (Picture: Marco Longari via Getty Images)

And Wright said: "This is the squad we are going to put forward (for the World Cup).

"It's incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well.

"With the balance of the squad, and with only 15 that you can name it's incredibly tough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.”

Willey is desperate to be involved in the ODI World Cup after agonisingly missing out on selection just a few weeks before the tournament when England won the tournament on home soil in 2019.

The four-match series against the Black Caps starts on September 8 and is preceded by a three-match T20 series, which Willey will not be involved in.

The Northants man was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in Australia last winter.

Former Northants opener Ben Duckett misses out on the 50-over squad and World Cup selection, but is named in the T20 group.