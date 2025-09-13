Willey dreaming of 'something special' as he leads Steelbacks into Vitality Blast Finals Day

David Willey holds aloft the winnining trophy and leads the celebrations as the Steelbacks celebrate their 2013 Friends Life T20 Final win over Surrey

David Willey is dreaming Northants Steelbacks can produce 'something special' when they head to Edgbaston for the Vitality Blast Finals Day for a 'massive' occasion on Saturday.

Northampton-born Willey leads out his home county aiming to claim the two wins that will secure a first major honour for Northants since they last won the Blast back in 2016.

The Steelbacks take on Hampshire Hawks in the second semi-final in Birmingham, with the winner going on to play either Lancashire Lightning or Somerset in the final.

It is going to be a proud moment for the former England all-rounder, who came through the youth ranks at the County Ground, and whose dad, Peter, was also a star player for the club.

David Willey celebrates taking a hat-trick and final Surrey wicket at Edgbaston in 2013

Indeed, Peter Willey played a match-winning role as part of the Northants side that won the club's first major honour, the Gillette Cup at Lord's back in 1976.

Now, 49 years later from that memorable day, Northants are in with a chance of claiming glory again, and Willey knows what that would mean to everybody involved with the County.

Indeed, he is a player who has produced that ‘something special’ in the past, hammering 60 and then taking four for nine, including a hat-trick to win the game, as the Steelbacks beat Surrey to win the Blast in 2013.

This will be a fifth Finals Day appearance for Willey, and a fourth for the Steelbacks following on from 2009, 2013 and 2015, but, being a Northamptonian, will this one mean that little bit more?

"When you are going to Finals Day, every one of them seems like the most important one, it is what's in front of you that you are looking at and is the most important," said Willey.

"Sat here now, having come back to the club and wanting to give back to the club, this weekend is obviously massive for us.

"Finals Day, whether you have been 10 times or it's your first one, it is such a great day.

"Three games, Edgbaston, one of the best atmospheres in the world, and it is a special place to go and play.

"Hopefully the weather stays fair and we can go there and do something special.

"It is a great day out, and even better if you can get to the final and win.

"So it will be great if all the fans that do go can have a fantastic day and we can finish it off with a trophy at the end."