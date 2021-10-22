White sets sights on sharpening up the Steelbacks fielding

Graeme White safely claims a catch for the Steelbacks

The 34-year-old has signed a new multi-purpose contract with the County, that will see him play in white ball cricket and take on a batch of coaching roles.

As well as White becoming the new second team head coach, he will also be in charge of overseeing the first team spin bowling department and also be lead fielding coach.

And in the latter department he is particularly keen to have a big impact.

White has long been renowned as being one of the Steelbacks' outstanding fielders, but it hasn't always been one of the team's strengths, so he is keen to raise standards across the board next summer and beyond.

“We’ve got a bit to improve on with our fielding," admitted White, who joins head coach John Sadler and assistant Chris Liddle in the County's coaching team.

"So hopefully the supporters get to see our fielding transform in the next few years.

"Being one of the best fielding teams in the country is the goal for me.”

Since he stopped playing red ball cricket, White has been gradually moving into the coaching side of the game over the past couple of years, and it is something he has taken to.

"I never thought five or 10 years ago that I’d be in the coaching set-up, but I really enjoy it," said White, who hails from Milton Keynes.

"It’s very different to playing but I still get that satisfaction and enjoyment from it.

“I’ve been working with the second XI for a couple of years now so it’s nice that that’s now official.”

His new roles within the first team set-up will mean he now becomes part of the management as well as still a player, but White doesn't see any problems with that transformation.

“I don’t think I’ve changed too much, but what I hope they understand is moving forward that I’m there to help them improve and get better," he said.

"I’ll tell them what I see and I hope that can be beneficial.”