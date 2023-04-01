Jack White claimed five wickets for Northants against Oxford UCCE

White continued his impressive pre-season form with the ball as he claimed five wickets as Oxford were rushed out for just 90 in the opening session at the County Ground.

And after a stuttering start to their reply that saw Northants reduced to 83 for four, Cobb got to work with the bat, hammering a superb 134 from just 94 balls as the home side closed on 291 for seven.

Seamer White, who also claimed five wickets in the two-day friendly against Worcestershire just over a week ago, was in unplayable form as he snared five for 18 from 9.4 overs.

The students struggled to cope with the County pace attack as they were bowled out before lunch on day one, with White taking out the top three.

Ben Sanderson claimed two for 22 from five overs and Gareth Berg two for 11 from five, while there was also a wicket for skipper Luke Procter.

For Oxford, JJ Gordon was left stranded on 37 not out from 61 balls, with only one other player reaching double figures.

Northants then lost Hassan Azad early, the opener being bowled round his legs, and despite a breezy 37 from Ricardo Vasconcelos the County were struggling to ram their bowling advantage home as they lost three quick wickets.

At least that was the case until Cobb came to the crease, and he proceeded to dismiss the Oxford bowling attack to all corners of the County Ground, thumping eight sixes and 11 fours in his innings.

His innings eventually came to an end when he was pinned lbw going for a big reverse hit.