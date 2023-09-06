Wells claims career-best bowling figures as Northants collapse to another innings defeat

Watch more videos on Shots!

Northants resumed on the fourth morning of this LV= Insurance County Championship match at Wantage Road on 211 for five, still needing another 81 to make Lancashire bat again.

Wells though had other ideas as the Steelbacks were bowled out for 266 to lose by an innings and 26 runs.

Lewis McManus (24) and Saif Zaib (45) extended their overnight partnership to 56 against the spin of Wells and Tom Hartley as the visitors waited to take the new ball.

Luke Wells claimed five wickets in just 50 minutes to seal Lancashire's win at Northants on Wednesday (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

McManus chipped Hartley over midwicket for four, but his long vigil finally ended after 82 balls when he turned Wells to George Bell at short leg who took an excellent catch.

Northants then started to implode with Wells picking up a second wicket when Zaib chased a wide one, Phil Salt taking the catch behind the stumps.

Wells soon had a third thanks to a stunning left-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Tom Taylor (4) before Jack White (6) then slashed him to Keaton Jennings at slip.

Ben Sanderson was determined to go down fighting, smashing two fours and thumping Hartley over the Family Stand at long-on for six before he became Wells’ fifth wicket, caught at mid-off with Northants leaving the field after just 50 minutes of play.