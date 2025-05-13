Vitality Blast blow for Steelbacks as Aussie Ashton Agar is ruled out through injury
The Australian all-rounder was due to return to the County Ground after a successful short-term spell with the club last summer, when he helped the Steelbacks to the quarter-finals.
The left-arm spinner had been contracted to play the entire group stage of the competition, but he has been ruled out after suffering a calf strain while training with his state side Western Australia.
"I’m extremely disappointed to be missing this year's Vitality Blast with Northamptonshire." said Agar.
"I loved my time there last season, it’s a fantastic club with great people and I’ll be watching and supporting the boys from Perth."
The news is a setback for head coach Darren Lehmann, who will now be focusing on finding a replacement for the 31-year-old.
"We're all very disappointed for Ashton, but we wish him well in his recovery," said Lehmann.
A club statement added that 'an overseas replacement for the 2025 Vitality Blast will be announced shortly'.
Agar was the club's second overseas signing for the Blast, with the other being Matthew Breetzke, who is currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad competing in the Indian Premier League.
There was some concern that the South African may also miss a chunk of the Blast after the IPL was put on hold indefinitely due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.
It has now been announced the tournament will resume after a week's break, and that means Breetzke will be free to take up his Northants duties once Lucknow's campaign is finished.
They are unlikely to reach the play-offs, and their final group game is on Wednesday, May 27 - two days before the Steelbacks' Blast opener at Yorkshire on Friday, May 30.
Lehmann’s side then play their first home game on Sunday, June 1.
Breetzke, who was originally signed to play County Championship cricket for Northants in April and May, has yet to play a game in the IPL.