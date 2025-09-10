Vasconcelos promises 'real intent' as Northants close in on Glamorgan first innings total

Northants batter Ricardo Vasconcelos

Ricardo Vasconcelos says Northants will continue to show 'real intent' with the bat as they continue to chase down Glamorgan's first innings total in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at the County Ground.

Northants closed day two on Tuesday on 309 for five in reply to the promotion-chasing Welsh county's 467 all out, with the in-form Saif Zaib unbeaten on 76.

The County have rattled along at more than 4.5 per over, with Vasconcelos (50) and Luke Procter (67) also hitting half-centuries, with Calvin Harrison, James Sales and Justin Broad - who was dismissed off the final ball of the day - all making useful 30s.

And Vasconcelos the aim is to continue playing as they are on day three, and to see where it takes them.

“I don’t think we’re going to look too far ahead," said the left-hander. "We’ll take it hour by hour and session by session and keep that real intent we’ve shown.

“We’re really happy with the way everyone’s batted but disappointed no-one’s really gone on. Hopefully Saif can do that with a few guys around him.

"If we can carry on with that blueprint, putting away the bad balls and not letting people bowl at us, I think we’ll do well over a longer period of time.

“When the ball’s been in the right area it’s done a bit over the two days so, as a group, we just said that anything that’s there to go must go and then the bowlers’ margins for error are smaller.

"The key will be that we have to keep batting well and go past them to try and force the result. But we will see where we are at lunch and then who knows?"

Vasconcelos' half-century was only his third score of 50-plus in the Championship this season, but he says he feels as though his best form is returning.

“It’s been a tough season, I know that," said the 27-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal with Northants last month.

"But I’ve been working hard trying to put things right and I feel more like myself, like it’s starting to come.

"Hopefully I can take it into the rest of the season and on to next season as well.”

And on his new deal, Vasconcelos says it 'wasn't a difficult decision', adding: "You always have to look at your whole life, and every aspect of it.

"And I came to the decision that this is the best place for me at the moment."

One of the reasons for it being the best place to be, is the impact that head coach Darren Lehmann has had since arriving at the club in February.

The Australian has also signed a contract extension that will keep him at Wantage Road until the end of 2027, and Vasconceles said: "He has brought a breath of fresh air.

"He has brought a new energy, and there are a lot more smiles on people's faces.

"Everyone is laughing and is happy, and that is the environment that I want to be a part of. It is very enjoyable, and I am glad he is staying."

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky