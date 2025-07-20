Upbeat Lehmann says Steelbacks will have 'nothing to lose' against star-studded Surrey

Darren Lehmann was staying positive despite Northants Steelbacks' hammering at the hands of Durham on Friday night (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann is excited at the prospect of taking on Surrey in front a packed house at the Oval in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals, and says Northants Steelbacks side have 'nothing to lose'.

Friday night's nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Durham saw the Steelbacks finish the North Group campaign in fourth place, meaning they must travel to take on South Group winners Surrey in the last eight on September 3.

Although disappointed not to have secured a home tie, upbeat head coach Lehmann is already looking forward to the challenge of doing battle with the star-studded Londoners, with a place in Finals Day up for grabs.

Surrey topped the South Group on run-rate from Somerset, with both sides winning 11 of their 14 matches.

David Willey hits out on his way to a half-century at Durham (Picture: Peter Short)

Alec Stewart's side is packed full of international cricketers, including the likes of Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Will Jacks and Dom Sibley, and Lehmann can't wait to take them on.

"They are obviously a quality side, and we are going to be playing in front of a packed house at the Oval, and it will be fantastic," said Lehmann.

"For a small county like us, playing at Test match grounds is great, and it is a great opportunity for the young guys to experience the pressure.

"We have got nothing to lose, have we?

Alex Lees scoreda brilliant century for Durham against the Steelbacks (Picture: Peter Short)

"The way we play, it is a cut throat game, and I would like us to get to the finals, but the players will have to be brave and take on Surrey.

"They (Surrey) will be cock-a-hoop with the way they play, and we have just got to keep them down a bit and keep their stars quiet, and we have to be brave in our execution with the ball and with the bat."

The two sides have only met once before in T20 cricket, and that was in the 2013 final when David Willey claimed a hat-trick to wrap up a stunning Steelbacks victory.

Northants can also take heart from the fact they have already won group matches at three big Test grounds this summer, seeing off Lancashire Lightning at Old Trafford, Yorkshire at Headingley and Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

Matt Breetzke scored a third successive half-century for the Steelbacks against Durham (Picture: Peter Short)

Tickets are already on sale for the quarter-final at the Oval, and can be bought online at tickets.surreycricket.com

Northants return to red ball cricket this week when they travel to Merchant Taylors' School to take on Middlesex in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two, with the match starting on Tuesday (11am).

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short