U-18 Inter County Badminton Tournament

Northants Junior badminton team representing in Inter County Tournament at David Ross Sports Village, Nottingham.
By Melissa GentleContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:29 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

4 Days, 20 Courts, 30 Teams and over 300 Players…

Northants Junior badminton team represented Inter County Tournament 2024 (ICT 2024) at David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham.

ICT is the highlight of the year, based in the Easter holidays, with teams descending on Nottingham for 4 days of compelling competition, singing, cheering and beating drums!

Team NorthantsTeam Northants
Team Northants
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every year it's organised by Badminton England. Great show by all the fellow counties. It's day 3 for us here and Team Northants won great matches against participating counties. Great show by team and coaches. Keep going Northants. Good luck for rest of the tournament.

Related topics:Courts