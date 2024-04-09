U-18 Inter County Badminton Tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

ICT is the highlight of the year, based in the Easter holidays, with teams descending on Nottingham for 4 days of compelling competition, singing, cheering and beating drums!

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Every year it's organised by Badminton England. Great show by all the fellow counties. It's day 3 for us here and Team Northants won great matches against participating counties. Great show by team and coaches. Keep going Northants. Good luck for rest of the tournament.