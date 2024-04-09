U-18 Inter County Badminton Tournament
4 Days, 20 Courts, 30 Teams and over 300 Players…
Northants Junior badminton team represented Inter County Tournament 2024 (ICT 2024) at David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham.
ICT is the highlight of the year, based in the Easter holidays, with teams descending on Nottingham for 4 days of compelling competition, singing, cheering and beating drums!
Every year it's organised by Badminton England. Great show by all the fellow counties. It's day 3 for us here and Team Northants won great matches against participating counties. Great show by team and coaches. Keep going Northants. Good luck for rest of the tournament.