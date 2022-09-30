Twin sisters set new British Records in first open meet of the season for Northampton Swimming Club

Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey, paraswimmers at Northampton Swimming Club, set new British records in swimming in the first open meet of the 2022/2023 season last weekend.

The 17-year-old twins from Northampton Swimming Club set new British records at the Derventio Excel September open meet in Derby.

The twins both swam in the S11 visually impaired category.

Scarlett Humphrey clocked a time of 41.51 in S11 50m Backstroke, breaking the British record of 41.80 that was set in 1990.

She also set a new British record in S11 100 m Backstroke with a time of 1.26.61 breaking the previous record of 1.26.80 that was also set in 1990.

Her twin sister Eliza took three seconds of her own British record in S22 200m Freestyle setting a new record of 2.55.02.

Director of swimming and head coach Andy Sharp said: “It was great to be back racing this weekend after the summer break. The main focus of the meet was around race practice and skills so to see some personal best times this early in the season is very pleasing.”

Setting new records in swimming is becoming an increasingly familiar event these days for Northampton swimming club squad members.