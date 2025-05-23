Towcester Racecourse looking good as 2025 Derby day approaches

The main stand at Towcester Racecourse

New Towcester Racecourse chief executive Richard Thomas is delighted with the improvements at the track for the 2025 Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby.

Backed by Mike Davis and Greyhound Racing UK, the Northamptonshire venue has had a facelift ahead of this year’s Classic and the reaction has been very positive so far.

It’s all systems go ahead of the third-round action this Saturday, and Thomas is expecting another busy night.

“All the feedback we’ve had from the punters so far has been nothing but positive,” said Thomas.

“Moving the big screen from the middle of the track to the opening bends has been popular, along with the picnic benches down the home straight which adds to the atmosphere.

“Things are getting very exciting in the Derby now as all the heats move on to one night for the third round and that should be reflected in the crowd here at the weekend.”

Other notable improvements at Towcester include better signage and fencing around the bends to give the Derby venue a much smarter and more professional look.

Also, a lot of work has gone into providing a better food and restaurant service which has already resulted in an increase in bookings.

Thomas added: “The reaction to the restaurant and general hospitality offering this year has been very pleasing.

"I know a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and it is fantastic to see that coming to fruition.

“Our restaurant and boxes are already sold out for the Derby final night which is great to see.

"We still have availability for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, so I would urge anyone who is interested to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Racing gets underway at 6.01pm on Saturday, with the opening Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby third round heat taking place at 7.10pm.

For those not able to make it to the track, all the action can be caught on the Gone To The Dogs- Live! YouTube channel.

Further information can be found on Towcester’s website at towcester-racecourse.co.uk.