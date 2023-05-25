Towcester Racecourse geared up for Round One of the English Greyhound Derby

Final preparations are being made at Towcester Racecourse ahead of the 93rd running of the English Greyhound Derby, which begins at the Northamptonshire venue on Thursday night.

First held in 1927, the Derby celebrates its fifth staging at Towcester this year after greyhound racing’s most prestigious event was moved from its historical home in Wimbledon in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending champion Romeo Magico is among the 178 greyhounds declared to participate over six successive weekends which will climax with the £175,000 Grand Final on Saturday, July 1.

Up to 4,000 racegoers are expected to attend the final on Saturday, July 1.

Managing Director Kevin Boothby will oversee his third English Greyhound Derby at Towcester since securing a 10-year lease to restore the sports and entertainment venue to its former glory in 2019.

He wished all entrants every success on the eve of the tournament and wants this year’s renewal to inspire a new generation of greyhound racing enthusiasts locally.“This is our busiest time of the year at Towcester, and everything is in place for a magical six weeks of the highest quality sporting drama,” said Kevin. “This year’s competition has everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defending champion is back, we have an exciting newcomer in FromPostToPillar and a packed programme of family friendly fun to open finals night.

“Everyone connected to greyhound racing dreams of owning a runner in the Derby. The competition boasts over 90 years of history and we’re proud to host the next chapter. There will be plenty of nerves I’m sure as we begin Round One, but we’d like to wish all hard-working trainers, kennel staff and owners the very best of luck.”

Favourite to win this year’s StarSports English Greyhound Derby is newcomer FromPostToPillar.

Trained by husband-and-wife Elizabeth and Rab McNair, the two-year-old will be making his Derby debut. But he already boasts an impressive CV having landed the Cowley Puppy Collar at Oxford, the Coral Olympic at Hove and the ARC Kent Plate at Central Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Postie’ – as he known at home – will run in Heat 23 on Saturday night at 6.35pm where he must place in the first three to advance to Round Two the following weekend.

“Postie is probably the fastest greyhound I have ever had the priviledge to work with,” said McNair. “Not only that, he’s a clever dog too with an outstanding brain.

“It’s exciting to approach the Derby with him in the kennel and we’re doing our best to ensure he’s mentally and physically prepared to the best of our ability.“There is so much talent on display and you can’t risk coming up against two or three good greyhounds in Round One and getting knocked out. Right now, we’re exactly where we want Postie to be and he’s ready for action.”

Round One of the StarSports English Greyhound Derby begins at Towcester Racecourse on Thursday, May 25, with Heat One off at 6.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad