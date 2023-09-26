News you can trust since 1931
Tournament success for Northampton Martial Arts

Northampton Martial Arts club adding to the silverware collection following tournament success.
By Paul FrancisContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
On Saturday 23rd September, the Northampton Martial Arts club took 7 fighters to Milton Keynes to compete in a kickboxing tournament at the MK Open.

The team were very successful on the day with individuals sweeping medals and trophies from their divisions.

Overall, the NMA team came away with 9 Golds, 5 Silvers and 1 Bronze.

The Winning Team
Coach Paul Francis who led the team said he is very happy with his team’s performances. Their results are proof of the hard work they put into their training each week.

Team NMA's work does not stop there as they are now working towards upcoming tournaments within the next few weeks, including the National Championships.

If anyone is interested in joining Northampton Martial Arts who are based in the Weston Favell area of Northampton, they offer free taster sessions. You can book online or by contacting 07988 619159

