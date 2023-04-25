The nation’s best Sitting Volleyball teams battled it out in Kettering last weekend

Last Saturday (22 April) saw reigning Sitting Volleyball National Champions ‘Sitting Bucks’ retain their title as the beat ‘Help for Heroes’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16), showcasing the best of Sitting Volleyball to the Kettering crowd at the National Volleyball Centre.

In a tightly fought match, ‘Sitting Bucks’ once again showed their experience as they took the win in a match which was the culmination of the highest level domestic Sitting Volleyball competition and part of Volleyball England’s end of season volleyball showcase.

Sitting Volleyball is a fast and exciting sport, played sitting on the floor by men and women of all ages. It is a perfect team sport for amputees and individuals with limb difference. It is played without a prosthetic which makes the game a great leveller for people with different types and levels of impairment.

Action hotting up at Sitting Volleyball Cup Finals in Kettering

To find out more about Sitting Volleyball and learn how to get involved with the sport or find a local club, visit www.britishvolleyball.org or www.volleyballengland.org