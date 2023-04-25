News you can trust since 1931
The nation’s best Sitting Volleyball teams battled it out in Kettering last weekend

Sitting Volleyball is a fast and exciting sport

By Betony GarnerContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Last Saturday (22 April) saw reigning Sitting Volleyball National Champions ‘Sitting Bucks’ retain their title as the beat ‘Help for Heroes’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16), showcasing the best of Sitting Volleyball to the Kettering crowd at the National Volleyball Centre.

In a tightly fought match, ‘Sitting Bucks’ once again showed their experience as they took the win in a match which was the culmination of the highest level domestic Sitting Volleyball competition and part of Volleyball England’s end of season volleyball showcase.

Sitting Volleyball is a fast and exciting sport, played sitting on the floor by men and women of all ages. It is a perfect team sport for amputees and individuals with limb difference. It is played without a prosthetic which makes the game a great leveller for people with different types and levels of impairment.

Action hotting up at Sitting Volleyball Cup Finals in KetteringAction hotting up at Sitting Volleyball Cup Finals in Kettering
To find out more about Sitting Volleyball and learn how to get involved with the sport or find a local club, visit www.britishvolleyball.org or www.volleyballengland.org

Sitting Bucks take the win at the Sitting Volleyball Cup Finals in KetteringSitting Bucks take the win at the Sitting Volleyball Cup Finals in Kettering
