The countdown is on…University of Northampton prepares to host penultimate leg of Tour of Britain

Preparations have stepped up a gear at the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus as it gets ready to host thousands of spectators, teams and riders for this year’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men.

This Saturday (7 September), Northampton will be abuzz with activity as 18 of the world’s top cycling teams will be on the start line for the penultimate stage of the 2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men – and the University’s Waterside Campus will be at the very centre of celebrations.

University of Northampton Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “We have always said that great journeys start at University, and this weekend that will literally be the case as the best cyclists in the world begin the penultimate stage of the Tour from our fantastic Waterside Campus.

“We can’t wait to welcome the riders and fans for what promises to be a remarkable stage in this epic endurance event.”

Ahead of stage five, fans will be able to watch the teams prepare and all of the riders being presented to the crowd team-by-team on the podium from 9.50am, ahead of the stage start at 11am.

After the race has departed, the action will be broadcast on a big screen on the campus, and there will be a range of free activities for fans of all ages to get involved in.

Among the activities will be a climbing wall, Watt Bike challenge from Kettering Cycle Club, a spin challenge from Trilogy Gym, and rowing machines, while fans who cycle to the race can also have their bikes marked by Northamptonshire Police.

The University’s Forest School – Forest@UN - will also be offering providing outdoor learning and craft activities on site such as bracelet making and the chance for local children to decorate their very own Tour of Britain medallion.

The finish line on Derngate in Northampton town centre is just a short 15-minute walk away from the University of Northampton via Beckets Park, meaning that spectators have plenty of time to get involved in activities on campus, before making their way into the town centre for the exciting finish.

The tour began today, Tuesday 3 September in Kelso, Scotland before heading to Darlington, Sheffield, Derby, West Northamptonshire, with the final stage starting in Lowestoft. ITV4 are broadcasting the race live, but you can catch-up with each stage on ITVX or watch the hour long highlights on ITV4 at 20:00.

Visit West Northants Council’s website for the latest news and updates on the Tour of Britain.