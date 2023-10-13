Teenage fast bowler Weatherall pens two-year professional contract at Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old has worked his way through the Academy at the County Ground, and after impressing for the second team in 2023, he has been rewarded with a rookie deal that will see him stay at Wantage Road until at least the end of 2025.

Head coach John Sadler is delighted to have tied down a player he labels an 'exciting prospect', while Weatherall, who also made his debut for England Under-19s last season, is excited by the opportunity he has been given.

“I’m really pleased I got a deal, I feel like I’ve worked really hard for it and to see that work pay off makes me very proud,” said Weatherall.

Raphael Weatherall has signed a two-year rookie contract at Northamptonshire

“At the start of the year I set myself some goals, one of which was to play for England Under-19s and another was to get a rookie deal with Northamptonshire.

"So I’m really pleased that I’ve managed to fulfill both of those.

“I’m now looking forward to working with Chris Liddle (bowling coach) over the winter, and I’m eager to have more conversations with some of the older boys like Ben Sanderson and Jack White.

"They’ve both been in the game a while and have lots of experience.

“This is only the start, but I’m going to really try to get my game to the best it can ready for next season."

Weatherall, who hails from Kendal in the Lake District, was a regular for the IIs last summer, with the highlight a six-wicket haul un a match with Leicestershire in July.

He then played for England U19s against Ireland in a couple of One Day Internationals, before starting two young Ashes Test matches against Australia U19s, claiming six wickets in two games, with best innings figures of three for 82 in the match played at Wantage Road.

A quick who is already capable of bowling at 85mph, Weatherhall was also named Academy player of the year at the club’s end of season awards.

Head coach Sadler said: “Raphy is a very exciting prospect.

"He’s showed his potential in the second team this year and we’re all excited about him.