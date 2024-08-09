Raphy Weatherall shakes hands with Northants chief executive Ray Payne after signing his new deal

Teenage fast bowler Raphy Weatherall has signed a new deal at Northants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, and has committed his future to the County until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only making his professional debut this year, Weatherall has already found himself involved in some of Northants' biggest games this season and has been trusted with the ball at crucial periods.

None more so when handed the ball to bowl the final over in a thrilling Vitality Blast win over Worcestershire Rapids in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the beginning of June.

Worcester needed 11 to win, skipper David Willey handed Weatherall the resposibility of delivering the final six balls, and he responded superbly to concede just four runs and take a wicket to seal a crucial six-run victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weatherall has played in all three formats for the club this summer, but it is in the T20 where he has shone the most, taking 11 wickets in nine games.

"I’m really excited to be extending my stay at Northamptonshire for a few more years,” said Weatherall.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and look forward to progressing my game with the coaches and senior players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on his season so far, the Cumbrian said: "If someone had told me at the start of the year that I would have made my debut in all formats this season, I would’ve probably thought they would be lying.

The opportunities I have been given have been fantastic and I’ve been happy with my contributions so far.

"Going forward, I want to keep pushing to be a mainstay in the side, and contributing as much as I can towards winning games for Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m going to keep working hard and have identified areas to work with Rory (Kleinveldt, bowling coach) on this winter, which will hopefully get me stronger and faster.

"I think the best experience for me has been the T20s, in particular the Worcestershire game and the Leicestershire game.

"Obviously I was thrilled to defend the last over against Worcestershire, but in general these experiences under pressure have provided me with great learnings for the future.

"Off the pitch, we’ve got a great group and everyone has made me feel very welcome – I feel very much a part of the plans as we move forward and try to win things for Northants."