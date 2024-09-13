Teenage batting stars Buchake and Sharma handed professional contracts at Northants

Northants have handed rookie contracts to teenage batters Arush Buchake and Aadi Sharma

Northants have handed two-year rookie contracts to exciting teenage batting talents Arush Buchake and Aadi Sharma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have been rewarded for some impressive performances in the Northants second team in recent seasons.

Both top order players, they have produced some memorable innings for the IIs in 2024.

Buchake starred as he hit 122 against London Schools at Wantage Road, while Sharma hammered a brilliant 166 in a thrilling run chase against Somerset IIs.

Both 18, the pair have demonstrated their undoubted quality on numerous occasions, and they played a part in the 2023 ECB Super-4s festival alongside Raphy Weatherall, who broke into the Northants first team this season.

The Super 4s sees the best Under-17 and Under-18 cricketers from around England and Wales selected to represent the four districts of London & East, North, South & West and the Midlands,

Sharma, who hails from Milton Keynes, has previously made his mark when being named the Northants 2022 Academy player of the year.

“We’re absolutely delighted for Arush and Aadi,” said Northants IIs head coach Graeme White.

“They’ve both worked extremely hard at their game and have made sacrifices to ensure they deliver consistent performances for the second tea on a regular basis.”

The pair have both come through the club's Talent Pathway system, and White added: “It is really pleasing that they have progressed through our system and have now put pen to paper on rookie contracts.

"But the hard work begins now on their road to becoming professionals.

“It is exciting for the future of this club that players of Arush and Aadi’s quality are coming through and joining up with the first-team squad.”

Academy director Kevin Innes said: "Congratulations to Arush and Aadi, they've put in the hard work and fully deserve their rookie deals.

"They have good, long careers ahead of them, we wish them well and can't wait to see how they grow

"Our pathway has excellent relationships with the neighbouring counties and London Schools, we work very closely with them in identifying talent early, nurturing that talent and producing more success stories like Arush and Aadi."