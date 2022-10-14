Super Stilp celebrating as he lands British karting title

The teenager, who hails from Hunsbury Meadows in Northampton, is celebrating after he claimed the prestigious Motorsport UK British Championship title in the Junior X30 Class.

The achievement caps another outstanding season for Stilp, who in 2021 was crowned as the Junior X30 World Champion in Adria, Italy as he drove to victory in one of the most competitive races on the karting calendar.

The talented youngster used the momentum gained from that fantastic achievement to enjoy a dominant 2022 season in the UK.

Number one... Gabriel Stilp celebrates his title win

He has, with the support of his Croc Promotion team, cleaned up the championship with a day to spare, clinching the title at the recent meeting at the PFi International Karting circuit in Grantham.

His effort in Lincolnshire ensured he claimed the title with 1,021 points - 22 ahead of second-placed Fionn McLaughlin with Harry Burgoyne Jnr a further nine points back in third place.

All three were involved at the top of the rankings throughout Saturday’s racing, with McLaughlin and Stilp taking a heat win each and Burgoyne finishing second in a heat as well as the final, which was won by privateer Rylan Echberg.

With Stilp sitting on a healthy 33-point advantage into the weekend, consistency was key for him, and third place in Sunday’s final was enough to seal the championship.

Gabriel Stilp his his team celebrate his British Championship success

Stilp produced many outstanding results throughout the year, including three British championship final wins. Stilp also earned the title of vice champion in the LGM series, where he once again won three of the rounds staged.

The Northampton karter is now preparing to head out to the famous Le Mans circuit in France for the IAME World Junior X30 Finals later this month when he will be aiming to bring home the World Championship title once again.