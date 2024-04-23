Success for Northampton Swimming Club Masters squad

This weekend Northampton Swimming Club Masters athletes have been in action at the British Masters Championships in Swansea. The event hosted by Swim Wales saw the best Masters swimmers from across the country racing against each other. Victoria Reading broke multiple British and European records winning 5 (Five) Gold medals. Ellen McDonald dominated the middle distance and distance freestyle events winning 3 gold medals in the 400m, 800m and 1500 Freestyle events. Michael Hawkins won his first ever national medals in the 100m and 200m Backstroke winning 2 silver medals, showing that with hard work and dedication you can achieve your own individual goals. Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp said "It is great to see our Masters swimmers enjoying continued success at a national level. We have a thriving Masters squad that caters for swimmers competing at the highest levels but also using the sport of swiming to maintain fitness and a helathy lifestyle. Our Masters squad is led by our squad coach Jake Townsend who has been doing a great job with the squad inspiring all swimmers to learn skills and keep improving. He has been working them hard and the results speak for themselves." Northampton SC is proud to provide an environment that caters for the whole swimming community. We are one of a few clubs that supports swimmers from learn to swim to international athletes, disability squads and Masters Squads.