Success for Northampton Swimming Club at the British Swimming Annual Awards
On Saturday 16th September 2023 Northampton Swimming Club had two of its members nominated for awards at the 2023 British Swimming Awards. The awards took place at the Hilton Hotel at the NEC in Birmingham
Director of Swimming and Head Coach Andy Sharp was nominated for Para-Swimming Coach of the year and Athlete Maisie Summers-Newton MBE was nominated for Para-Swimmer of the year.
Andy Sharp was named Para-Swimming Coach of the year for his work with his squad of athletes. During the 2022-2023 season athletes under his guidance have won World Championship gold medals, made World Championship finals and set multiple World, European and British records.
Maisie Summers-Newton MBE was named Para-Swimmer of the year for the second year in a row. The 2022-2023 season saw Maisie become a double World Champion at the World Para-Swimming Championships in Manchester winning Gold in the SM6 100m Individual Medley and the SB6 100m Breaststroke (British and European records). Maisie also won a Silver in the S6 400m Freestyle in a new personal best time. Her Gold in the SM6 Individual Medley means she has now won this event at the last 3 World Championships.
Well done to Andy and Maisie on your achievements.