Stunning September rowing successes

Northampton Rowing Club were back in action this September after a summer break, with the whole club supporting two events.

Great Ouse Marathon

On September 1st Northampton rowers were entered in the Great Ouse Marathon, a 22km long distance event run by the Isle of Ely Rowing Club. Given the considerable distance covered this event is often supported by fund raising athletes and this year was no exception as Northampton rowers raised funds for the purchase of two new boats. The admirable aim was to reach £500 which would be put towards the club’s Crowdfunder, supported by Sport England, which has a target of £21,600. Tom Bryan and Cameron McKenzie, who became J17 category athletes on the day of the race, had set themselves the objective of beating the course record of 1 hour, 52 minutes and 6 seconds which had stood for 13 years. They were supported in their efforts by four adult boats, a ladies’ double, a masters men’s double, and two quads, one masters men and one mixed.

On a beautiful warm day with the sun shining and a helpful breeze from the northeast conditions were good for chasing down a record. After an early start to get from Northampton to the boating point at Market Downham the team were ready with the ladies double first away and the rest following on within half an hour. The support team had a quick dash to fetch the trailer, load up and get the finish line in Ely, whilst still having time to try and watch the rowers on the way. A check in at the halfway point saw Tom and Cameron having moved swiftly through the field and rowing smoothly through the boats on the river.

Lottie and Mae winning the J18 2x Final

With limited viewing points and even more limited parking it was a case of waiting at the Isle of Ely for the finishers to come in and de-boat. Lots of phone checking on the live timing system and peering up the river took place, but the wait was worthwhile as the boys crossed the line in a stunning 1 hour, 33 minutes and 48.09 seconds, knocking a whopping 19 minutes off the record. With all bar one of the Northampton boats completing in less than 2 hours it was a fantastic result and one that was made even sweeter by the fact that in the end we raised £1,050 towards our target. The blisters and stiff legs were all worthwhile.

Milton Keynes Regatta

Three weeks later and the club were out again, this time to support our neighbours at Milton Keynes Rowing Club in their annual Regatta. Fifteen boats went to Milton Keynes, from our J14 girls to our Masters crews, and from singles to quads. A busy day was in store, and it was going to be interesting given the yellow warning for lightning. It was another early start with Northampton’s first race being the second one of the day, Fraser McKenzie and Nik Belcik raced in the heats for the J15 double category with Fraser racing up a year, first race and the first win, a tight one, as the boys went through to the next round. The races came thick and fast, Lottie Childs and Mae Harrison were in race 6, the heats of the J18 ladies double, with Mae racing up a year and again a win, this time comfortably, and progressing through to the next round.

A few close seconds followed for our J18 boy’s single and the first of two J14 ladies’ doubles, as well as the Masters men’s single and the J18 boy’s double. Mae was narrowly pipped in her singles race before the J15 boy’s double was out again progressing comfortably through to the final. No rest for Mae, she was straight back out again in the double with Lottie for another good win and they also progressed to their final.

With eight finals in total for Northampton the scene was set for a busy afternoon when the thunder arrived, no risks being taken the water was cleared as the storm rolled through giving time for crews to stock up on much needed cake and get themselves ready to race.

After the storm we were straight into a win for our Masters men’s double. Fraser was pipped in his single final and our other J14 ladies double were also second in their final. A couple more second places and then the golds arrived, Lottie and Mae were pushed but, in the end, won the J18 double by a good canvas. Then the Ladies quad, having waited a long time to get on the water, rowed a tight race to cross the line first against the hosts Milton Keynes in almost the last race of the day.

A brilliant day’s racing and a great atmosphere at Milton Keynes, plus great cake! What more could you wish for.

As mentioned at the top of this piece, to allow us to share the joy of rowing with more people we are raising funds to buy two new doubles for our Junior Squad. If you would like to help us continue to get youngsters on the water to learn new skills and grow in confidence, please visit our Crowdfunder and learn more about or goal, there are a number of ways to help. We are a Community Sports Club that exists to support people in Northampton to row regularly through membership of a committed club team.