Struggling Northants face 'test of character' as they head to Hampshire

Northants were thrashed by an innings and 270 runs by Hampshire at the end of April. The two sides meet again this week

And the head coach wants his players to show some 'personal pride' in the match that starts on Thursday (11am) as they try to bounce back from last weekend's mauling at the hands of Nottinghamshire.

The County were bowled out for just 158 and 72 as they lost by an innings and 25 runs, losing their final 18 wickets for just 117 runs in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat came off the back of an equally embarrassing home loss at the hands of Hampshire three weeks previously, when Northants were dismissed for 149 and 63 to lose by an innings and 270 runs.

In between those fixtures, Northants did battle their way to a draw at Somerset, but they have now slipped to the bottom of the LV= Insurance County Championship table.

They need to try and get something from the trip to Southampton ahead of the five-week break for the Vitality Blast, but it won't be easy.

Confidence is sure to affected by another heavy defeat, but Sadler says he and his players simply have to get off the canvas and start fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to come back with some personal pride," said the Northants head coach following the Notts defeat.

"We've had a very honest chat and the players spoke more than I've heard them speak as a group for a long time. So, I think they are hurting.

"There's some good cricketers up there, some good people and we have to come back.

"We have to dig deep. We're still together as a unit. That's the main thing. But it’s a test of character for some."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: "One player actually said, it's great that we've got another game coming up against another good side.

"It's an opportunity now to go and show them that we have got some strength and go and put them under some pressure.

"So, the players spoke really well, but there comes a point where enough talk, you can only keep saying the same thing, we need some performances."

On the trip to Ageas Bowl, Sadler added: "You have to see it as an opportunity to go and test yourself against the top players. They are a good side, but so are we when we’re playing at our best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadler will be keeping his fingers crossed that the clubs injury list eases, with Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Hassan Azad, Josh Cobb and Lewis McManus missing the Notts game.

"We are missing some key players which is also part of the equation," said the head coach.

"You don’t want to moan, but last year we didn't get any injuries. This year we've got several through nobody's fault.

"It's just one of those things, all different types of injury. Some of our big players are missing, so that does leave big holes to fill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The captain, senior batters, the wicketkeeper and vice-captain and our senior bowler are missing.