Still time for cyclists to enter annual Ups n Downs charity ride from Earls Barton

Celebrating its ninth successful year, Riding for Ups n Downs continues to make an impact with more than £60,000 raised for the Northamptonshire charity Ups n Downs.

Riders are invited to join the event, which promises not only a memorable experience but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives to those with Down syndrome and their families.

The event offers two cycling options.

The Ups n Downs charity ride is celebrating its ninth year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a short ride for beginners, and a longer route tailored for experienced riders seeking a more challenging journey.

The delight of both routes is that they showcase the scenic beauty of the local Northamptonshire countryside.

A team of dedicated volunteers will be stationed throughout the course to ensure the well-being of all participants.

There will be rest stops along the route offering refreshments, and a chance to recharge before continuing the ride.

There is still time for cyclists to get involved in the Ups n Downs charity cycle ride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the fabulous children and families from Ups n Downs, who will be cheering on the riders!

Registration for Riding for UpsnDowns 2023 is now open and can be done online through www.ultrabritain.com/events/ups-and-downs/riding-for-ups-n-downs-2023Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited and tend to fill up quickly.

Participants who sign up will also receive an exclusive Riding for Ups n Downs sports top to wear on the day.

"We are excited to bring the Riding for Ups n Downs event back this year,” said Farah Cutter, who is marketing for Ups n Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not just about the ride itself; it's about coming together as a community and creating a positive impact in supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.”

To learn more about the Riding for Ups n Downs charity event and to register, please visit www.ultrabritain.com/events/ups-and-downs/riding-for-ups-n-downs-2023.

About Ups n Downs: Ups n Downs is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Through various programs and initiatives, Ups n Downs aims to promote inclusivity, raise awareness, and provide essential support to empower individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual charity cycling event serves as a key fundraising initiative for the charity www.upsndowns.co.uk