Steelbacks Women win final game but miss out on County Ground Finals Day

Gemma Marriott hit a half-century as Steelbacks Women beat Worcestershire Rapids

Northants Steelbacks Women have missed out on qualification for Finals Day of the Vitality Blast Women's League Two - which is being staged at the County Ground on Saturday (July 26).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ripley's side finished their North Group campaign on a high on Friday as they secured a five-wicket win at Worcestershire Rapids.

That saw them go second in the table and still in with a chance of qualifying, but Leicestershire leapfrogged them on Sunday as they won their final group game against Derbyshire by 16 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sealed the runners-up spot and their place at Finals Day, and the Foxes will play Middlesex in the first semi-final at 11am, with North Group winners Yorkshire, who won all eight of their matches, taking on Glamorgan in the second semi-final at 2.30pm.

The final then follows at 6.45pm.

As for the Steelbacks, they claimed victory against Worcestershire with three balls to spare.

Anisha Patel secured three for 19 as Rapids were restricted to 132 for seven in their 20 overs, with Gemma Marriott claiming two for seven from two overs.

Marriott then starred with the bat, hitting a brilliant 54 from 56 balls to provide the backbone of the Steelbacks innings alongside Ariana Dowse (32) as they reached 133 for five in 19.3 overs, with Bella Howarth scoring 19 not out from 15 balls to see her side home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks Women return to action on Saturday, August 2, when they travel to Derbyshire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup Women's League Two.

Ripley's side currently sit fourth in the table, having won three and lost one of their four encounters to date.