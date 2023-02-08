The Australian seamer was part of the Perth Scorchers team that sealed success in the BBL Final against Brisbane Heat last weekend, claiming his 26th wicket of the competition in the process - and the 300th of his club T20 career.

He is the second highest wicket-taker in BBL history, and the 36-year-old is one of the most experienced T20 cricketers around, having played close to 250 T20 matches in total, including 32 for Australia.

Tye will be available for the duration of the Blast tournament, and joins fellow Aussie Chris Lynn in the Steelbacks ranks.

Andrew Tye has signed for the Steelbacks for the 2023 Vitality Blast campaign

“I’m very excited to be joining Northamptonshire for the Blast.” said Tye.

“They’re a good team that’s had success in the competition in the past so I’ll be hoping that we can recreate that success this year.”

In his 211 T20 matches for clubs, states and franchises around the globe, Tye has claimed 300 wickets at 20.65 apiece at a strike-rate of 15.2 with a best haul of five for 17.

On top of that, for Australia he claimed 47 wickets in 32 matches at 21.21 and at a strike-rate of 14.5.

Andrew Tye in action for the Perth Scorchers

His best T20i hail was four for 23 claimed against New Zealand in 2018.

Tye, who didn't make his professional debut until he was 26, last played a T20i for Australia in August 2021.

As well as playing for Sydney Thunder and Perth in BBL, Tye has also played for various teams in the Indian Premier League.

He also has experienced in the T20 Blast, having played for Gloucestershire in 2018 and 2019 - where he was a team-mate of current Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle - and for Durham last summer, claiming 21 wickets in 10 matches at 14.76 and a strike-rate of 14.76.

In the match against Northants at the Riverside in June he claimed three for 28 in his four overs.

The Perth-born player is looking forward to meeting up with Liddle again, and is also glad he is, for once, going to be on the same team as his fellow Aussie Lynn.

“I’m looking forward to joining Lynny," said Tye. "It’s always better to have him on your team than to try playing against him!

“I’m excited to work with John Sadler too, I’ve heard really good things about him plus Chris Liddle and I go back to his playing days at Glos so I’m excited to see him and work together again.”