Steelbacks suffer damaging double injury blow ahead of Somerset T20 showdown

Ravi Bopara will miss the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast quarter-final against Somerset

Northants Steelbacks have been dealt a damaging double injury blow ahead of next week's huge Vitality Blast quarter-final against Somerset at the County Ground.

Veteran all-rounder Ravi Bopara will miss the last eight showdown due to a damaged finger, while teenage fast bowler Raphy Weatherall is also ruled out as he will miss the remainder of the season due to a stress fracture in his back.

Both players have played key roles in the Steelbacks finishing second in the North Group to set up next Thursday's home date against the Cidermen, but it is the absence of Bopara that is likely hurt Northants the most.

The former England man played 13 group matches, scoring 340 runs at an average of 30.9, and also claimed 13 wickets at 19.84 apiece.

Teenage fast bowler Raphael Weatherall has been ruled out for the rest of the season

The veteran of more than 500 T20 matches across the globe brought experience, class and quality to the team's middle order, and with the ball and in the field was a calming influence on those around him.

Bopara ruptured the tendon in a finger on his right hand while attempting a caught and bowled playing for Miami Lions in the MAX60 tournament in the Cayman Islands last week.

The 39-year-old has had surgery but will need three weeks of recovery time, meaning he misses next week's big game. It will also be touch and go as to whether or not he will be fit for Finals Day on September 15 should the Steelbacks get there.

In all, Bopara played six matches in the Max60 10-overs-a-side tournament, suffering his injury last Thursday (Aug 22) in the match against the Boca Raton Trailblazers.

Ravi Bopara has been a key man for Stelbacks skipper David Willey in the Blast this season

Since the end of the North Group stages in July, the former Essex and Sussex man has also played for London Spirit in The Hundred.

Weatherall hasn't featured for Northants since the One Day Cup win over Kent at Canterbury on August 14.

He was initially sidelined with what was believed to be a back strain, but scans have revealed a stress fracture.

The 19-year-old played in nine of the Steelbacks North Group matches, showing real pace and promise as he claimed 11 wickets at 22.09 apiece.

His main contribution came in front of the Sky Sports cameras in the thrilling win over Worcestershire Rapids at County Ground in June, when he was asked to bowl the final over with the visitors needing just 11 to win - and he claimed one for four from the six balls to win the game.