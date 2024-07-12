Steelbacks square up to old pal Jimmy Neesham in crucial Blast clash at Foxes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants Steelbacks will come up against former player Jimmy Neesham when they travel to Leicestershire Foxes for their crucial Vitality Blast North Group clash on Friday night (6.30pm).

The New Zealander, who starred for Northants in the 2022 campaign, was recently signed by the Foxes on a short-term contract.

He has failed to fire with either bat or ball in his firts three matches for the club, but will be in the team to take on David Willey's side at Grace Road.

The match is a crucial one for both teams as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Jimmy Neesham in action for the Steelbacks in the 2022 Blast campaign

The Steelbacks go into the game in third place in the table having won five of their 10 matches to date.

They are a point better off than fifth-placed Durham, having played a game less, while they are two points ahead of the sixth-placed Foxes who have also played a game more.

The Foxes were surprisingly beaten at struggling Worcestershire Rapids on Thursday night, and really need a win against Northants to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Steelbacks have named a 14-man squad for the short trip across the county border, with Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar set to play his second match for the club.

Seamer Jack White, who has yet to play a senior T20 match, is called into the squad in place of former Leicestershire man Michael Finan.

The Foxes team will include Rishi Patel, who scored a stunning 104 from just 45 balls when the two sides played out a dramatic tie at the County Ground three weeks ago.

Foxes squad to face Steelbacks: Ahmed, Budinger, Cox, Currie, Goldsworthy, Handscomb, Hull, Kimber, Mike, Neesham, Patel, Scriven, Swindells, Wood

Steelbacks squad: Willey, Agar, Bartlett, Bopara, Breetzke, Gay, Heldreich, McManus, Miller, Sanderson, Vasconcelos, Weatherall, White, Zaib