Worcestershire Rapids were 15-run winners over the Steelbacks in the first match of the 2023 Blast campaign

After having four of their first five Vitality Blast matches at the County Ground, the Steelbacks now have three away days in the space of six days.

They travel to the three sides that have already won at Wantage Road, starting with North Group leaders Worcestershire Rapids on Sunday afternoon (start 2.30pm).

They then go to Durham Jets on Tuesday night before making the short trip to Edgbaston to do battle with Birmingham Bears on Friday.

And David Willey and his team have a score to settle with all three sides.

They travel to New Road aiming to build on Friday night's eight-wicket win over Leicestershire Foxes, knowing that a win will see them close to within two points of the table-topping Rapids.

Chris Lynn was the star of the show as the Steelbacks claimed their first home win of the campaign on Friday night, and the Australian believes playing away from Wantage Road may be a good thing for the team.

"I actually think the boys might feel a little more pressure playing at home to be honest," said Lynn, who hit 110 not out from 68 balls against the Foxes..

"The start of the Championship season wasn't great and there might have been a bit follow-on effect there, and coming here they might have had that expectation to win.

"So the boys might feel a bit more comfortable on the road, and my job as a leader and an overseas player is to make them feel as comfortable as possible.

"It is make sure they know exactly what their roles are and have thay clarity going out there so there are no ifs or buts, it is just head down and away we go."

The Steelbacks have named an unchanged squad to take on the Rapids, and are likely to name the same team as well, although Ricardo Vasconcelos will come back in for Emilio Gay if he has recovered from the wrist strain that kept him out of the Foxes encounter.

Rapids have enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning all four of their matches so far, and stayed top of the pile thanks to Bears losing their second successive match on Saturday, losing by 11 runs to Notts Outlaws.They were 15-run winners over the Steelbacks in the first game of the competition on May 24. Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who claimed three for 20 that night, won't feature as his short-term stint at New Road has ended.

New Road is a sell-out for the clash against Northants.