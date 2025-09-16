Steelbacks coach Lehmann praises ‘future leader’ Broad as he makes Finals Day impact

Justin Broad was the star performer for the Steelbacks on Finals Day

Head coach Darren Lehmann has declared Justin Broad 'a future leader' at Northants - and believes the all-rounder has all the skills to become an England cricketer in the future.

On what was a bitterly disappointing Vitality Blast Finals Day for the Steelbacks at Edgbaston on Saturday, the standout Northants performance came from Broad.

Hampshire's Chris Lynn quite rightly grabbed all the headlines for his stunning match-winning innings of 108 not out from 51 balls, but the only reason he was able to perform those heroics was down to his former Steelbacks team-mate.

Playing on the biggest domestic stage, Broad walked to the crease with the Steelbacks in big trouble at 41 for three, and then watched on from the other end as they entered dire straits territory at 86 for six.

But, under pressure, the 25-year-old – who only made his senior debut in 2023 – held his nerve and showed his quality as he made an excellent 61 not out from 39 balls as, along with the experienced Luke Procter (30), he took the Steelbacks to a competitive total at 158 for seven.

Although Lynn ensured the Hawks got home with six wickets and 14 balls to spare, Broad's performance in front of a full-house at one of the world's great cricketing arenas was still an eye-catching one.

"We think Justin Broad is a future leader of our club," said Lehmann, a former World Cup and Ashes-winning coach of the Australia.

"He has been excellent throughout the year, and he has got the talent to play for England, he just needs to put it all together in one package.

"He has played a lot of cricket for us and he has played more cricket this year than he ever has before, and we are just trying to keep him on the park, which is a good thing.

"He has it all and is a good lad, and we rate him highly. I am really pleased with him."

Clearly frustrated at the manner of the Steelbacks defeat, Lehmann was still taking the positives from the team actually reaching Finals Day for the first time since 2016, and the fact the experience will stand the team in good stead.

"We are here at the big dance, which is great," said Lehmann. "And it is great to see the young kids go at it.

"It was great to see Broad get runs and contribute and to see him experience an unbelievable day, and that is a good thing.

"They will become better cricketers, they will get the edge, and they will go 'I want to be a part of that more often'.

"So I am proud of all the lads, disappointed with how we played, but the effort was there."