Steelbacks coach Lehmann labels Bopara Blast ton as 'one of the best' he has seen

Ravi Bopara celebrates reaching his century at the Oval (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann admitted Ravi Bopara's century in the brilliant Vitality Blast quarter-final win at Surrey as 'one of the best hundreds' he has ever seen.

And the former Australia Test star and head coach has seen quite a few!

Bopara hammered 105 not out from just 46 balls, hitting 12 fours and five sixes to set up the Steelbacks' seven-run win that sent the club to its first Finals Day for nine years.

The innings was perhaps all the more remarkable as Bopara rescued Northants from one for two, with both Ricardo Vasconcelos and David Willey for ducks.

His incredible knock lifted the team to what proved to be a winning score of 154 for four, with the match having been reduced to 14 overs a side due to rain.

County head coach Lehmann relished Bopara's innings, and the whole occasion, as he told Steelbacks TV: "It was an amazing win against quality opposition, and in front of a great crowd.

"It was an amazing night, and hats off to Surrey, the groundstaff and the umpires for getting the game going, because it was quite wet.

"But for both teams to put on a quality performance like that was pretty special, and Ravi was unbelievable.

"That was one of the best hundreds I have ever seen, and it was a great win."

And he added: "Being brave and backing your skill level, and it is something we talk about all the time, about taking the game on when you can.

"And Ravi showed, as a 40-year-old, what can be achieved and what you can do.

"That will be a great learning experience for all the younger guys there, and we had a lot of young guys on the bench watching at close hand, and taking in the atmosphere."

The Steelbacks now go on to play Hampshire Hawks, who include former Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn in their line-up, in the semi-final at a sold-out Edgbaston on Saturday.

The match is the second semi-final, which is due to start at 2.30pm, with the first semi-between Lancashire Lightning and Somerset starting at 11am.

The final is due to start at 6.45pm.

It is the first time the Steelbacks have reached Finals Day since they last won the competition under the captaincy of Alex Wakely in 2016.