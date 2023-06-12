News you can trust since 1931
StarSports English Greyhound Derby: Patrick’s hat-trick advance to Quarter Finals

Patrick Janssens had a night to remember when all three of his remaining greyhounds in the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby qualified for Saturday’s quarter finals at Towcester.
By Shaun ReynoldsContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 2 min read

The local handler entered Round Three with Romeo Top Gun, Romeo Command and Fabulous Azurra all still in with a chance of landing the competition’s £175,000 first prize on July 1.

Romeo Top Gun defied a wide draw to qualify behind competition favourite Swords Rex in Heat One on Saturday night. Half-an-hour later, Romeo Command became the second to qualify before Fabulous Azurra won the finale to complete a good evening’s work for Janssens.

Romeo Command was a standout winner in Round Three of the English Greyhound Derby on Saturday.
Two of his greyhounds – Romeo Top Gun and Fabulous Azurra – have been drawn together in Quarter Final Four, while Romeo Command runs in Quarter Final One.

“They all ran brilliant for us,” said Patrick. “Romeo Top Gun from a terrible draw got turned sideways at the first bend but kept galloping away and did very well to finish second.

“Romeo Command I can’t speak highly enough of. He’s a phenomenal greyhound and broke really well to clock a good time. Fabulous Azzura showed her class to win well too.

“We’re hopeful they’ll come out of the race well and we can come back for more next week. It would’ve been nice to have them all in separate races, but that’s luck. Romeo Top Gun is draw dependant so we’re chuffed he has trap one.”

Irish trainer Graham Holland enjoyed a good evening also with six of his seven greyhounds all advancing to the Quarter Finals. Swords Rex and Romeo Hanzo both won their respective heats while Ballyhimikin Leo, Jacktavern Bella, Clona Duke and Gaytime Nemo also qualified.

The big shock occurred in the finale when defending champion Romeo Magico exited the competition after finishing fourth.

There were also wins on the night for Brinkleys Magic, Ballymac Marino, Distant Podge and Burj Khalifa. The Quarter Finals of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby take place on Saturday, June 17, at Towcester Racecourse from 6pm.

Tickets are available to purchase online via the Towcester Racecourse website or on the door.

