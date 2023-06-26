Star Sports English Greyhound Derby 2023: Team Holland advance three to Saturday’s £175,000 Grand Final

Ireland-based Graham Holland advanced Swords Rex, Clona Duke and Gaytime Nemo to the 93rd running of the world’s most prestigious race where the winner will scoop £175,000.

Clona Duke and Gaytime Nemo got Holland off to the perfect start in Semi Final One when leading home a one-two from fellow qualifier Cochise plus Burj Khalifa, Mystical Mario and Ballymac Finn who exited the competition.

Twenty minutes later, competition favourite Swords Rex doubled up when winning Semi Final Two with Romeo Command and Ninja Kerry making up the final six.

Clona Duke stole the show by breaking the track record and stopping the clock at 28.69. But Swords Rex’s dominant front running display was enough to install him as the final’s early favourite.

Assistant trainer Nicky Holland said: “It’s been an amazing effort from the team to qualify three for the final.

“Obviously we’re gutted to lose Bella (Jacktavern Bella) but she has given us and her owners a real thrill and I’m sure we’ll find a race for her on finals night. Swords Rex loves it at Towcester, he ran brilliant and he does the talking on track.

“Clona (Duke) didn’t seem to trap too well but showed real pace to the bend where there was a bit of trouble and (Gaytime) Nemo went through.”

Results from the Semi Finals confirmed England will be represented by Cochise, Ninja Kerry and Romeo Command while Holland’s trio will represent Ireland.

Tickets for the final are available to purchase now either online or on the gate.

2023 Star Sports English Greyhound Derby Final: Saturday, July 1 – 9.04pm.

