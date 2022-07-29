Star bowler Sanderson signs new three-year deal at Northants

Ben Sanderson has signed a new three-year contract with Northamptonshire

The club’s leading wicket taker this season has penned a new contract that will keep him at the County Ground until at least the end of 2025.

“I'm delighted to be staying at Northamptonshire for a few more years.” said Sanderson.

“It feels like we're building something really special at the club at the minute and I'm keen to be a part of it.”

Northants have enjoyed a good return to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship, and sit fifth in the table following Thursday's dramatic two-wicket win over Gloucestershire.

Sanderson has played a key role in the campaign so far and has the most wickets in red ball cricket, claiming 30 victims at 27.7 apiece.

The 33-year-old has been the spearhead of the County attack since he joined the club in 2015 from minor counties cricket, claiming more than 300 first-class wickets alone, and his stint at Wantage Road now looks set to extend to 10 years.

He joins Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay and Jack White in signing new deals, while England all-rounder David Willey rejoins the club from Yorkshire this winter, having signed a four-year contract.

“It's been a good year so far overall and the feeling around the squad is really positive," said Sanderson.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us.”

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle is delighted that Sanderson will be staying at Northampton.

“It’s great that Ben has extended his stay with us," said Liddle.

"He’s been a vital part of our team for a number of years now and it’s great that we get to see more of him leading our attack.

“He’s a leader in the changing room and crucial for our team across all formats.