SPOTLIGHT: 11 female sports stars from Northampton

From triathletes to footballers, Northampton’s female athletes have put the town on the sporting map.
With the 2024 Olympics in Paris just two months away, it’s worth remembering that some Olympic medal holders were born and bred in our town.
Without further ado, here’s our countdown of 11 female sporting heroes from Northampton.
1. Female athletes from Northampton
Did you know all of these athletes have links to Northampton? Photo: Various
2. Hollie Adil - Triathlete
Hollie Adil (born 1990) is a former triathlete who won the European and World junior triathlon championships in 2007. She was also U23 World Champion in 2009. Photo: World Triathlon
3. Chantelle Cameron - Boxer
Chantelle Cameron (born 1991) is a professional boxer who was the world's light-welterweight champion from 2020 to 2023 Photo: NA
4. Maria Costello - Motorcycle racer
Maria Costello (born 1973) is a motorcycle racer who held the fastest track record around the Isle of Man until 2009. She is also an accomplished sports journalist Photo: NA