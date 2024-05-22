SPOTLIGHT: 11 female sports stars from Northampton

By Stewart Carr
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:09 BST
Northampton has its own proud history of sporting heroines.

From triathletes to footballers, Northampton’s female athletes have put the town on the sporting map.

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris just two months away, it’s worth remembering that some Olympic medal holders were born and bred in our town.

Without further ado, here’s our countdown of 11 female sporting heroes from Northampton.

Do you know a female sporting champion we’ve missed off our list? Email [email protected].

Did you know all of these athletes have links to Northampton?

1. Female athletes from Northampton

Did you know all of these athletes have links to Northampton? Photo: Various

Photo Sales
Hollie Adil (born 1990) is a former triathlete who won the European and World junior triathlon championships in 2007. She was also U23 World Champion in 2009.

2. Hollie Adil - Triathlete

Hollie Adil (born 1990) is a former triathlete who won the European and World junior triathlon championships in 2007. She was also U23 World Champion in 2009. Photo: World Triathlon

Photo Sales
Chantelle Cameron (born 1991) is a professional boxer who was the world's light-welterweight champion from 2020 to 2023

3. Chantelle Cameron - Boxer

Chantelle Cameron (born 1991) is a professional boxer who was the world's light-welterweight champion from 2020 to 2023 Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Maria Costello (born 1973) is a motorcycle racer who held the fastest track record around the Isle of Man until 2009. She is also an accomplished sports journalist

4. Maria Costello - Motorcycle racer

Maria Costello (born 1973) is a motorcycle racer who held the fastest track record around the Isle of Man until 2009. She is also an accomplished sports journalist Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SPOTLIGHTNorthamptonParisEmail