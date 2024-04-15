Sponsorship deal for Northampton Swimming Club

Northampton Swimming Club (NSC) is pleased to announce their partnership with Tri-Fire. Tri-Fire have provided sponsorship for new polo shirts for our team of technical officials. Principal Consultant at Tri-Fire Adam Kiziak attended the pool to meet some of our officials and present them with their new polo shirts. Adam said “We are pleased to support NSC and provide new kit for their volunteer officials. The impact that NSC has on the local community is something to be celebrated as they provide sessions for learn to swim to swimmers representing their country at an international level. Much of this success would not have been possible without the help and support of their volunteers.” Director of Swimming Andy Sharp said “We are grateful for the help and support Tri-Fire have provided for Northampton Swimming Club. Like all sports teams across the country we rely on volunteers and so to be able to show our gratitude to these volunteers by providing kit is great news. I would like to thank Tri-Fire for their support of NSC as this sponsorship is going to make a huge difference for the club.”