Sorry Northants are humbled by Hampshire as they collapse to huge County Ground defeat
Northamptonshire suffered their eighth heaviest County Championship defeat in their history as James Fuller helped skittle the hosts twice in the space of just three hours.
It brought Hampshire victory by an innings and 270 runs, their largest ever victory margin against Northamptonshire.
Following on after being bundled out for 149 before lunch on Saturday, the hosts limped to 63 all out in their second dig in this LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match at Wantage Road.
Fuller bagged the hosts’ final four first innings wickets on Saturday morning to add to the two he took last evening to finish with six for 37, with Josh Cobb top-scoring with 44 for Northants.
Wickets then continued to fall as the County started their second innings, as they slumped to 17 for five shortly before lunch.
A total of nine wickets had fallen in the session with Fuller reaching 200 career first-class wickets in the process.
Northants’ batters had no answer against an unrelenting Hampshire attack who extracted plenty of bounce and found just enough movement to entice the batters to play down the wrong line or prod at balls outside off-stump.
Cobb’s innings was the only bright spot in Northamptonshire’s first innings and only some lusty blows from Chris Tremain in the second meant they avoided their lowest ever total against Hampshire in first-class cricket.
Northamptonshire had resumed on 95 for five, but were effectively six wickets down with keeper Lewis McManus unable to resume his innings after sustaining a broken finger yesterday evening.