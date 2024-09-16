Smith says it's 'about backing up' Derbyshire win for Northants as Foxes come to County Ground

Jack White is set to return to the Northants team for their clash with Leicestershire

Coach Greg Smith has told the Northants players they have to 'back up' their first win of the season when they host Leicestershire in their final home game of the summer on Tuesday (10.30am).

The County ended a year-long wait for a win in four-day cricket when they saw off Derbyshire by 133 runs at Wantage Road last week, in what was the club's first match following the sacking of head coach John Sadler.

Smith has taken on coaching responsibilities with Rory Kleinvedlt and Graeme White, and he is warning the Northants players the Derbyshire performance can't just be a one-off.

"It is now about backing it up," said Smith. "You can't play one good game, win a game, and then go and lose the next game.

"So I think it is important the guys back up."

The win over Derbyshire saw spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rob Keogh take most of the plaudits as they claimed 17 wickets between them, but there was also key contributions.

Saif Zaib's 90 in the first innings was key to the win, and there were crucial 40s from Justin Broad, Gus Miller, who was promoted to open the batting, as well as James Sales.

Smith was delighted with the input of those younger players, and said he is expecting even more from them.

"We have spoken to the guys about what type of cricketers they want to be, what players they want to be, and it is important you back up performances," he said.

"We had a few good 30s and 40s in the last match, and we want to make sure that those 40s are now match-winning performances.

"We have some young players, but as long as they are learning.

"They don't want to make the same mistakes week in, week out and keep getting 20s and 30s, we want them to push themselves and go and get the big score.

"So it is now all about backing the win up, getting a big score in the first innings which we prided ourselves on in the first part of the season.

"Our batters have done really well, and I think the top six have been good, but you want people to remember how you finish

"If we can get another good performance in, get another win, I think that will move us up the table even further, and hopefully the guys can put in a good show."

Northants will be without Indian opener Prithvi Shaw as he has returned to India ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign, while there is no place in the squad for on-loan seamer Dom Leech.

Coming into the squad are George Bartlett, and fit-again fast bowler Jack White.

Leicestershire have named a 14-man squad for the short trip to Northampton, with Harry Swindells and Matt Salisbury getting call-ups.

Leicestershire are currently fourth in the table, 12 points ahead of sixth-placed Northants.

Play is due to start at the County Ground at 10.30am.

Northants squad: Luke Procter, George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Yuzi Chahal, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Krish Patel, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Foxes squad: Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Ben Cox, Scott Currie, Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven. Harry Swindells, Liam Trevaskis, Sam Wood, Chris Wright